Grant McCann happy to endure sleepless nights at Hull City

Hull's George Honeyman is back in contention for the Tigers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Tigers head to the John Smith’s Stadium on the back of a morale-boosting victory over another Yorkshire side in Middlesbrough ahead of the last international break and the return to the fray of two key players in George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone has added to McCann’s sense of well-being.

Captain Honeyman, yet to start a game this term, is available after recovering from a groin injury sustained when he came on from the bench in the home game with Sheffield United on September 18. That was his first appearance of the season following ankle surgery last summer.

Huddlestone has been sidelined for the past month with a hamstring problem picked up in the build-up to the Blades’ game.

McCann said: “What is nice is that I have 20 outfield players and two very good goalkeepers to pick from and I have not had that for a while.

“It has given me good dilemmas and sleepless nights a little bit.

“I will have 10 who will be disappointed that they are not playing (starting), but know they are part of this group.”

On the prospects of Honeyman and Huddlestone being involved from the off in West Yorkshire tomorrow, he added: “They could start. We have got to be mindful with George as his last start was six months ago if you put that into context.

“But George is that type of character who if he started the game on Saturday, there would be no difference as it is just the way he is.”

On the debit side, McCann will be without defender Alfie Jones for the next three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Hull’s sole away win this term arrived at Preston on the opening day of 2021-22, while you have to go back to New Year’s Day 2020 for the last time that they won successive league games at Championship level.

McCann added: “We have had some very good performances away from home, but have not picked up the points and want to turn those performances into wins now and build on the last two games as much as we can.