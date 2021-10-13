Manchester United loanee drops hint on Hull City future

MANAGER: Grant McCann. Picture: Getty Images

The 20-year-old defender has joined City on loan from the Red Devils for the entire Championship campaign after previously spending time on loan in League Two with Salford City last season.

Bernard has been involved in seven of Hull's league games this season, helping Grant McCann's side earn three clean sheets in that run and his performances of late will give McCann confidence of starting him in this weekend's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

While Bernard will hope to become a Premier League regular in the future, he is focused on the here and now with Hull - and hasn't ruled out going out on loan again once he leaves City.

“A loan is definitely what a young player needs, I know everyone wants to jump straight into the first team at their club, but people need to realise it’s not always like that,” he told BBC Humberside.

“You wish it was, but sometimes you need to go on loan and learn your trade which I’ve done, and continue to do.

“You need to go to the lower leagues and learn how to defend against strikers that might not be as good on the ball, but can beat you in other ways.

“We’ll see how it goes, I’m not looking too far ahead, I’m just taking each game as it comes. I think at the end of the season, we can see how it goes and we can have a think about that.

