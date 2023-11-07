Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers doing things 'the hard way' to progress in EFL Trophy + an awards snub for Rovers chief

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann admits his side must do things 'the hard way' to boost their hopes of EFL Trophy progression on Tuesday evening.

Rovers welcome Burton Albion in their final group fixture (7pm kick-off), with the other group game seeing Mansfield Town host Everton under-21s.

A defeat would most likely result in Rovers' elimination from the competition, with Burton and Mansfield still having another group game to play - they meet at the Pirelli Stadium next week. Both currently have three points alongside McCann's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have had mixed fortunes so far in the competition and after beating Everton in their opener - thanks to goals from Louie Marsh and Harrison Biggins - they were narrowly edged out 3-2 at Mansfield in their second match.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: PA.

McCann, whose side are in league action at AFC Wimbledon this coming weekend, said: "To concede late was frustrating for us. Even getting a point, or maybe two if we won the penalties, could have put us in a strong position.

"We will have to do it the hard way on Tuesday and try and beat a League One team to get through."

Meanwhile, McCann has missed out on a place on the four-strong shortlist for League Two's manager of the month accolade for October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Rovers got their season back on track after an alarmingly poor opening to the campaign by virtue of four wins in six matches - taking 12 points from a possible 18.

Despite a host of players being sidelined due to injury, Doncaster secured home victories over Crawley Town, Sutton United and Grimsby Town, while also winning at Tranmere Rovers.

Wrexham chief Phil Parkinson is among the nominees alongside two other managers with Yorkshire links in Mansfield's Nigel Clough and Morecambe's Derek Adams.

Stockport County chief Dave Challinor completes the list of nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad