Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers doing things 'the hard way' to progress in EFL Trophy + an awards snub for Rovers chief
Rovers welcome Burton Albion in their final group fixture (7pm kick-off), with the other group game seeing Mansfield Town host Everton under-21s.
A defeat would most likely result in Rovers' elimination from the competition, with Burton and Mansfield still having another group game to play - they meet at the Pirelli Stadium next week. Both currently have three points alongside McCann's side.
Rovers have had mixed fortunes so far in the competition and after beating Everton in their opener - thanks to goals from Louie Marsh and Harrison Biggins - they were narrowly edged out 3-2 at Mansfield in their second match.
McCann, whose side are in league action at AFC Wimbledon this coming weekend, said: "To concede late was frustrating for us. Even getting a point, or maybe two if we won the penalties, could have put us in a strong position.
"We will have to do it the hard way on Tuesday and try and beat a League One team to get through."
Meanwhile, McCann has missed out on a place on the four-strong shortlist for League Two's manager of the month accolade for October.
Last month, Rovers got their season back on track after an alarmingly poor opening to the campaign by virtue of four wins in six matches - taking 12 points from a possible 18.
Despite a host of players being sidelined due to injury, Doncaster secured home victories over Crawley Town, Sutton United and Grimsby Town, while also winning at Tranmere Rovers.
Wrexham chief Phil Parkinson is among the nominees alongside two other managers with Yorkshire links in Mansfield's Nigel Clough and Morecambe's Derek Adams.
Stockport County chief Dave Challinor completes the list of nominees.
Former Leeds United forward Matt Smith, who is leading the line at Salford, is among the contenders for the player-of-the-month gong in the fourth tier alongside Wrexham's Elliot Lee, who had a brief spell at Barnsley earlier in his career.