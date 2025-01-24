Grant McCann reveals Doncaster Rovers interest in Harrogate Town signing as midfielder comes through 'sink or swim moment'

Harrogate Town striker Tom Cursons will hope to make his Football League debut at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, after Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann revealed he was beaten to the punch.

As he steps up from the Northern Premier League, where he was playing for Ilkeston Town until this week, the 23-year-old can take inspiration from Joe Sbarra coming through his "sink or swim" moment at Rovers this month.

But if Harrogate were hoping they had a surprise weapon, they are in for a disappointment.

"We've got about 12 reports on him and really, really like him. I think he's a good signing for them," said Doncaster manager McCann.

"Unfortunately for us it just wasn't the right time because we've got Billy (Sharp), Joe (Ironside), Rob Street now. If he had still been available in the summer maybe we would have thought differently.

"I've seen lots of good reports about him and I've seen him live."

McCann has never been afraid to dip into non-league for signings but sometimes they need time to bed in.

Midfielder Sbarra has been a case in point since joining from Solihull Moors in the summer.

He has only three League Two starts to date, but he and his manager felt the FA Cup third-round game at Hull City, where he made Luke Molyneux's goal, was a breakthrough. Doncaster went through on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

"It's probably a little bit frustrating for him that he hasn't played much in the first half of the season but we always thought it was going to take a wee bit of time to adapt to how we play and work," reasoned McCann.

Rovers have a fully-fit squad and Sbarra admits: "I saw the Hull game as a sink or swim moment having not been in the squad the last few games. I knew it was going to be a tough game. I wanted to affect the game and enjoy it as best I could.

"Players like me are in the team to create or score and I probably haven't done that as much as I'd like this season.

"It was important in a game when we weren't going to get many chances to put the ball through to Mols and although a defender touched it, I'll take the assist.

"It was a relief when he scored. Cheers, Mols!"

Sbarra kept his place for the win at Gillingham and Rovers now face another physical side in Harrogate.

"It's good we've shown the trust to play him because we didn't have much of the ball at Hull and Gillingham was a little bit of a basketball game so it's hard for him to affect those games," argued McCann.