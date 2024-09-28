Harrogate Town 2 Bradford City 1: Sulphurites maintain dominant Yorkshire derby record

Harrogate extend their fine record against Bradford after early goals from Stephen Dooley and Ellis Taylor.

The Sulphurites – who beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 on home soil just two weeks ago – won 2-1 at Wetherby Road on Saturday lunchtime, their seventh victory over the Bantams in 10 matches.

They took the lead on 11 minutes, Taylor’s pull-back from the right finding advancing full-back Toby Sims, whose low cross was rammed home by Dooley.

Things got even better for the hosts just before the midway point of the first half. James Daly skinned City right-back Brad Halliday before slipping the ball infield for Taylor, who took a touch before sliding a calm finish across Sam Walker.

Toby Sims of Harrogate Town (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

From a position of complete control, Harrogate gifted their visitors a route back into the contest in the 28th minute when Anthony O’Connor was dispossessed by Andy Cook, who ran through on goal and slotted in.