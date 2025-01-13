BACK on November 29, Harrogate Town recorded their biggest home gate since 1950 in their second-round win over Gainsborough Trinity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of 4,010 were in attendance at Wetherby Road. A month and a half on, not far shy of that number - 3,951 to be precise - packed the away end at Elland Road and this time all of the supporters were cheering on Harrogate.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver admitted to being blown away by the level of backing for his side, with his devout hope being that many of those present who aren't regulars can hand Town a boost in their fight to preserve their league status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver said: "One of the positives was the support. In the warm-up when the players were given an ovation on the way off and when our team was announced, every name was cheered and that was new for us.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (right) and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Elland Road. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

"The challenge is 'please come to see us against Cheltenham (on Friday).' To sustain a life in the football league, we need that vocal support and numbers.

"We had 4,000 for an away trip. We'd love dearly to have 4,000 regularly at home and proud of their team.

"I think we will always look back and think ‘what a great night for the club’ - coming down the tunnel, 'Marching on Together' at Leeds and going toe to toe with such a phenomenal team at a great arena.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town chief declared himself to be 'immensely proud' of the performance of his side - 68 places below Leeds in the pyramid - and also felt they should have had a first-half penalty.