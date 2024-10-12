Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver pleased with lessons learnt from MK Dons loss after win over Newport County
It was hardly a classic at the Exercise Stadium, but there was positivity in the tedium for the hosts.
In their last outing on home turf, Harrogate had fallen to a heavy 5-1 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons. After intense training ground work to identify the issues that caused the floodgates to open, Weaver is pleased the hours have paid off with back-to-back clean sheets.
He said: “We constructed attacks when we could, in difficult conditions, with the driving rain first half and the wind second half.
“I thought we didn't let ourselves down in that respect and I thought it was a very steady and solid performance from the backline.
“They organised those in front, it wasn't hectic. It did manifest that way against MK Dons, it was a bit hectic. Before you knew it, the goals went in. It's about learning and I'm proud of the team's efforts.
“We've worked hard inside the training ground with the video analysis and trying to point things out, where we can make it less hectic and frantic. And also on the training pitch.
“I thought the way we engaged our press against them was good, we were denying them passing routes to their forward, and the line was high enough to be competitive against an absolutely enormous centre-forward.”
Toby Sims notched the game’s only goal, capitalising on an error from Newport goalkeeper Jacob Carney.
Weaver said: “I thought we deserved it, it was a real team effort today. another clean sheet, two on the bounce in the league, which is a welcome stat after the MK Dons game.
“A lot of games at this level are a war of attrition and it's nice to get on the right side of one.”
