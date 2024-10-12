Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was left delighted by the controlled nature of his side’s 1-0 win over Newport County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was hardly a classic at the Exercise Stadium, but there was positivity in the tedium for the hosts.

In their last outing on home turf, Harrogate had fallen to a heavy 5-1 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons. After intense training ground work to identify the issues that caused the floodgates to open, Weaver is pleased the hours have paid off with back-to-back clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We constructed attacks when we could, in difficult conditions, with the driving rain first half and the wind second half.

“I thought we didn't let ourselves down in that respect and I thought it was a very steady and solid performance from the backline.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town edged past Newport County. | Tony Johnson

“They organised those in front, it wasn't hectic. It did manifest that way against MK Dons, it was a bit hectic. Before you knew it, the goals went in. It's about learning and I'm proud of the team's efforts.

“We've worked hard inside the training ground with the video analysis and trying to point things out, where we can make it less hectic and frantic. And also on the training pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the way we engaged our press against them was good, we were denying them passing routes to their forward, and the line was high enough to be competitive against an absolutely enormous centre-forward.”

Toby Sims notched the game’s only goal, capitalising on an error from Newport goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Weaver said: “I thought we deserved it, it was a real team effort today. another clean sheet, two on the bounce in the league, which is a welcome stat after the MK Dons game.