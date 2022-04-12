Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley suffered broken leg in Salford City defeat

The 31-year-old, who signed from Southend United on a free transfer to replace James Belshaw in the summer, has only missed two matches all season, rested to the bench for two Football League Trophy group games.
He has kept nine clean sheets with the Sulphurites revamping their backline in January.
Oxley went off 73 minutes into Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Moor Lane, to be replaced by James Cracknell.
His season is obviously over but the concern now will be about the start of the next campaign.