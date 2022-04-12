Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley suffered broken leg in Salford City defeat

Harrogate Town have confirmed first-choice goalkeeper Mark Oxley broke his leg during Saturday's defeat at Salford City.

The 31-year-old, who signed from Southend United on a free transfer to replace James Belshaw in the summer, has only missed two matches all season, rested to the bench for two Football League Trophy group games.

He has kept nine clean sheets with the Sulphurites revamping their backline in January.

EVER-PRESENT: Mark Oxley has not missed a League Two game since joining harrogate Town from Southend United

Oxley went off 73 minutes into Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Moor Lane, to be replaced by James Cracknell.

His season is obviously over but the concern now will be about the start of the next campaign.

