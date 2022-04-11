Harrogate Town stalwart Lloyd Kerry to retire at end of season and become head of player recruitment

The 33-year-old joined Town back in 2014 and is the club’s longest current serving player, having featured in more than 220 games during his eight-year career with Town.

Kerry said: "I look back to when I first joined this football club in 2014 to where it is now eight years on and it’s unbelievable how far we’ve come and the success we’ve had.

"I’m grateful to have been on that journey which has created so much history for this club, I can always look back with pride of what we achieved together.

Lloyd Kerry. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"We’ve made memories that will last us a lifetime and to have played my part is something I’ll never forget.

"The National League North play off winners, National League play off winners, FA Trophy winners and playing at Wembley twice is something you only dream of as a kid.

Town manager, Simon Weaver added: "His form over the years has been so consistent, racking up 100s of games for us and playing in our biggest games. He was outstanding in both play off finals and the FA Trophy.

"Even looking at this year against Portsmouth in the FA Cup, he was just a man possessed.

"He's suffered horrific injuries at times but always come back better than ever before.

"In footballing terms, we’ll miss him being in the squad and he’s without doubt a club legend in my eyes and in many who have followed Harrogate Town over the years.

"There’s an opportunity for the club to evolve and with Lloyd, we know we’re going to get that tenacity that he’s shown in midfield over the years.

"He’s part of the furniture here and wears the badge with pride and will continue to do so when he’s out scouting games looking for future talent.