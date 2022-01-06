Harrogate Town learn their EFL Trophy fate, Rotherham United's still unclear

The Millers know they will be at home in the quarter-finals on the week commencing January 24, but they will have to wait for the outcome of Friday's game between Exeter City and Portsmouth, then Cambridge United's game against the winners on Tuesday to find out who they will be playing.

The last remaining under-21 side in the competition will face League One Wigan Athletic once Arsenal and Chelsea's last-16 tie has been resolved, and Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic.

CUP RUN: Jack Diamond (left) and Luke Armstrong celebrates the latter's goal against Carlisle United in the last 16

Rotherham's only win in the competition was in 1995-96, with Nigel Jemson scoring both their goals against his future employees Shrewsbury Town.

This is only Harrogate's second season in the league and therefore the competition but they reached the delayed FA Trophy final in 2021, 12 months after winning promotion in the Conference play-offs at Wembley.