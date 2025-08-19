Harrogate Town player ratings: Eights for attacking pair but good performances at both ends of the field

Harrogate Town stretched their unbeaten start to the League Two season to four matches with a 1-0 win over Barrow.

If the first hour was all about silk from the Sulphurites, the final 30 minutes was about steel as they held out for a deserved victory.

James Belshaw – nearly pushed his luck at times with how long he held onto the ball but marshalled his defence through a rearguard final half hour 6

Lewis Cass – wild with a shot when he had glory in his sights, but played his part in a gritty defensive performance 6

LIVELY: Reece Smith impressed in the hole (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)placeholder image
Anthony O'Connor – his usual commanding self defensively, throwing his way in the line of fire 7

Tom Bradbury – dealt with what Barrow threw at him 7

Warren Burrell – a strong performance from the captain 6

Bryn Morris – commanding in midfield 7

Jack Evans – gave Morris good support 6

Reece Smith – hit the post in a lively performance in the hole 8

Ellis Taylor – electric for a spell at the end of the first half, when he hit the crossbar 7

Stephen Duke-McKenna– whether getting crosses in on threading passes he was bright and inventive until fatigue got the better of him 8

Shawn McCoulsky – held the ball up well and scored his first goal for his new club 7

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (for Duke-McKenna, 72) – was able to give the visiting defenders something to think about after a period of respite 5

Bobby Faulkner (for Taylor, 80) – his introduction and the tactical shift which came with it allowed Harrogate to tip the balance 6

Connor McAleny (for Smith, 90) – N/A

Not used: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Fox.

