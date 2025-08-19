Harrogate Town stretched their unbeaten start to the League Two season to four matches with a 1-0 win over Barrow.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the first hour was all about silk from the Sulphurites, the final 30 minutes was about steel as they held out for a deserved victory.

James Belshaw – nearly pushed his luck at times with how long he held onto the ball but marshalled his defence through a rearguard final half hour 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Cass – wild with a shot when he had glory in his sights, but played his part in a gritty defensive performance 6

LIVELY: Reece Smith impressed in the hole (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

Anthony O'Connor – his usual commanding self defensively, throwing his way in the line of fire 7

Tom Bradbury – dealt with what Barrow threw at him 7

Warren Burrell – a strong performance from the captain 6

Bryn Morris – commanding in midfield 7

Jack Evans – gave Morris good support 6

Reece Smith – hit the post in a lively performance in the hole 8

Ellis Taylor – electric for a spell at the end of the first half, when he hit the crossbar 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Duke-McKenna– whether getting crosses in on threading passes he was bright and inventive until fatigue got the better of him 8

Shawn McCoulsky – held the ball up well and scored his first goal for his new club 7

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (for Duke-McKenna, 72) – was able to give the visiting defenders something to think about after a period of respite 5

Bobby Faulkner (for Taylor, 80) – his introduction and the tactical shift which came with it allowed Harrogate to tip the balance 6

Connor McAleny (for Smith, 90) – N/A