Harrogate Town player ratings: Eights for attacking pair but good performances at both ends of the field
If the first hour was all about silk from the Sulphurites, the final 30 minutes was about steel as they held out for a deserved victory.
James Belshaw – nearly pushed his luck at times with how long he held onto the ball but marshalled his defence through a rearguard final half hour 6
Lewis Cass – wild with a shot when he had glory in his sights, but played his part in a gritty defensive performance 6
Anthony O'Connor – his usual commanding self defensively, throwing his way in the line of fire 7
Tom Bradbury – dealt with what Barrow threw at him 7
Warren Burrell – a strong performance from the captain 6
Bryn Morris – commanding in midfield 7
Jack Evans – gave Morris good support 6
Reece Smith – hit the post in a lively performance in the hole 8
Ellis Taylor – electric for a spell at the end of the first half, when he hit the crossbar 7
Stephen Duke-McKenna– whether getting crosses in on threading passes he was bright and inventive until fatigue got the better of him 8
Shawn McCoulsky – held the ball up well and scored his first goal for his new club 7
Substitutes:
Jack Muldoon (for Duke-McKenna, 72) – was able to give the visiting defenders something to think about after a period of respite 5
Bobby Faulkner (for Taylor, 80) – his introduction and the tactical shift which came with it allowed Harrogate to tip the balance 6
Connor McAleny (for Smith, 90) – N/A
Not used: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Fox.