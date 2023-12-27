HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver is hoping his players can build on their ‘perfect Christmas’ and continue to climb the League Two standings.

LEADING ROLE: George Thomson got on the scoresheet against Accrington Stanley. Picture: ProSportsImages.

For the first time since August 2021, Harrogate secured maximum points after conceding the opening goal at their Wetherby Road ground with George Thomson’s stoppage-time effort sealing victory after he had set up Jack Muldoon’s equaliser to cancel out Jack Nolan’s second-half opener for visitors Accrington Stanley.

The 2-1 victory ended a run of four straight defeats against Stanley for the Sulphurites, dating back to the clubs’ Unibond League days in 2002/03, with a delighted Weaver hailing a “perfect Christmas” following a third league win on the bounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It leaves them 12th in the standings, level on points with Crawley Town and Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, all three teams just three points adrift of seventh-placed Milton Keynes Dons, who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

LONG-SERVING: Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Versatile forward Muldoon, 34, is into his sixth season at Wetherby Road having joined the club at the start of their first term in the National League in 2018, while 31-year-old Thomson has been playing for Weaver a year longer and is a veteran of Town’s National League North promotion-winning side.

Both men have been integral to Harrogate’s progress throughout their time in North Yorkshire, with Thomson currently enjoying arguably his best-ever season, having netted nine times from midfield already.

"Thommo is just rock solid, he’s a stalwart of the club,” said Weaver. “He’s on the spot, he’s had some outstanding seasons for the club, but this one tops it so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack’s shift deserved that goal. He was affecting the first ball an awful lot, running the channels, getting hold of it, which is not easy. He has taken on that mantle.

"It’s great when you see that the goal-scorers are Thomson and Muldoon. People must be looking and thinking ‘they’ve done that for years’. And that gives me an immense sense of pride.