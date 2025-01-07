Harrogate Town have strengthened ahead of their FA Cup trip to Leeds United with the loan signing of Eko Solomon from Huddersfield Town.

The 18-year-old was nurtured within the youth systems of Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Wigan Athletic before linking up with Huddersfield.

While the defender has not made a first-team breakthrough at the John Smith’s Stadium, he has trained with Michael Duff’s side.

He has added versatility as well as physicality to the Harrogate ranks, as a player capable of operating at left-back and in midfield.

Harrogate’s head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group.

“We received really good reviews from Michael Duff, It’s an opportunity for him to come in, play some men’s football and provide competition for places.

“We’ve got good links with Huddersfield and we’re impressed with what we’ve seen from him.”

He will wear the number 29 shirt for the Sulphurites and is eligible to make his debut for the club at Elland Road on Saturday (January 11).

Huddersfield’s loan manager David Fox said: “We’re really pleased to be able to give Eko the opportunity to experience first team football, with exposure to the demands of the senior game the next step of his development.

“Having impressed within our B Team programme this season, it’s a promising sign to have attention from League Two as an 18-year-old, and it’s Eko’s job to now continue working hard and back that up.