​Harrogate Town were handed an early Christmas present on Monday night after they were handed an FA Cup third-round tie at Leeds United in the new year.

​Both the League Two club's previous games in the competition have been shown live, and there is a good chance this one could be too, adding revenue as well as excitement for the Sulphurites.

"It's an amazing draw for us," said manager Simon Weaver, who was present at Old Trafford. “What an experience it's going to be.

"It will be an absolutely magical experience for the players, for sure. It will be a very memorable day for the club."

Friday's 1-0 win over Gainsborough Trinity, watched by Town's biggest home attendance since 1950, extended their unbeaten run to three matches ahead of Tuesday's League Two game at Salford City.

"It's very good for the confidence levels," said Weaver, without the concussed Stephen Dooley. "We do strive to get consistency in our performances and it's taken a bit to achieve that but now we're hungry for more. If we can go four or five games unbeaten in the league that's so important for us."

Yorkshire's only other remaining League Two side, Doncaster Rovers were also handed a White Rose debt which will take manager Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers to his former club Hull.

McCann was sacked shortly after present owner Acun Ilicali took over the East Yorkshire club after a turbulent spell which saw them relegated from and promoted back to the Championship.

Both Sheffield clubs were handed all-Championship ties.

United were drawn at home to Cardiff CIty, whilst Wednesday have been drawn with Coventry City for the second second running. The Sky Blues knocked the Owls out of last season's competition after a replay.

Arsenal were drawn at home to Manchester United.