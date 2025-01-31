Harrogate Town v Crewe Alexandra: Simon Weaver promises no more going backwards

HARROGATE TOWN need no longer fear "going backwards" in games says manager Simon Weaver as he prepares for a different challenge on Saturday.

The Sulphurites have lost their last two matches by the odd goal, yet Weaver is seeing signs of progress from the changes made to the squad in this transfer window.

That will be put to the test again by a third League Two promotion contender in succession, but Weaver sees visitors Crewe Alexandra as a gear change from Milton Keynes Dons.

"We're facing top opponents at the moment," he said, after defeats to Doncaster Rovers last Saturday and MK on Tuesday.

"They can mix their game up probably a little bit more than MK Dons – you know what you're going to come up against (with MK), they're going to try and play and play and play through you and I thought we nullified their threats in that regard.

"Crewe can play and they can hit a ball over the top to someone physical like (Omar) Bogle and then get the seconds. There's lots to them but we just have to acquit ourselves and be as energetic and focussed and hungry to do well as we were the other night."

Weaver spoke of "the confidence gained from dominating large passages of play against a top team in a top stadium" on Tuesday, and believes his squad is growing stronger after six additions in the window.

"We're keen on continual improvement and now it's just adding the finish to all the promising moves.," he said.

FIT AGAIN: Warren Burrell is expected to return for Harrogate Town (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"(The substitutes) brought energy and that's what you want from the whole team. It's about the energy and focus of the players who come onto the pitch, can they give us another thrust or do we go backwards? The other night we kept going forwards."