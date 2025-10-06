SIMON WEAVER says Harrogate Town have "stepped up a notch" in the three-match winning streak they will look to extend at home to Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

They go into the televised game high on confidence after emerging from a tough spell of one win in five by beating Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Huddersfield Town.

Although manager Weaver felt his team were hard done-by in August/September, he has noticed a discernible improvement more about mentality than technique. His team have not conceded in any of this season’s six wins in all competitions.

"Performances have stepped up a notch recently," he said. "We weren't playing too badly in the run we had preceding these wins but there's just elements of our game we've stepped up a little bit to get us over the line.

CONFIDENCE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has noticed a mood shift amongst his players (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"It's been elements that go beyond football, really – the focus and concentration for the whole 90 minutes.

"We've had passages of play where we've had to defend with intensity but we've seen things through.

"There hasn't been a blip in terms of where we could probably have stopped a cross that's resulted in a goal in those (previous) games, just because we've been a few yards off it.

"There were decent performances that in some periods of the season you might get away with. But we weren't getting away with anything. I like to think it's sharpened us up in terms of our defensive instincts and we've improved our set-play performances defensively.

INJURY: Mason Bennett (right) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"And also, we've scored first, which always helps us. We're involved in a lot of tight games but we've perhaps gone for throats a little bit earlier and it's paid off."

It has brought a confidence Weaver hopes will serve them well.

"It does wonders, really – winning games against anyone, especially Gillingham in the run they've been on (21 games unbeaten until Harrogate won at Priestfield)," he added.

"It was a great result and a great journey home, it’s a long drive from Gillingham.

"But it's time spent together in a good atmosphere without people feeling disappointed.

"It's a feel-good factor on the bus for four or five hours. It gets the best out of everyone's character when you get a good outcome."