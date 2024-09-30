Harrogate Town v Milton Keynes Dons: Simon Weaver looking to turn showpiece home wins into form
The Sulphurites have shown an appetite for big occasions at Wetherby Road, beating Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City in the previous two league games there.
They have a chance to make it three in a row against Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday.
Those derby wins are Harrogate’s only home victories of the campaign, although in between they successfully came through a penalty shoot-out after holding Liverpool Under-21s to a Football League Trophy draw.
Three games in a week and a seven-match October will test Harrogate's consistency.
"We've got to ensure we come out of the blocks in the same manner as we did against Bradford," warned Weaver. "The lads were mentally prepared, right up for the occasion, and it's got to mean as much to every individual on our side as it did on Saturday.
"It's important for us to build on the last few games at home when we've had positive results and very good performances.
"There's many peaks and troughs and we know we've got to try and stay on it."
Matty Daly and George Thomson are still not ready to return from injuries.
"They're not as close as we'd like," said Weaver. "There's been a plateau for both of them in recent days. Matty's a bit sore when we've upped the workrate with him. That's niggling him.
"It's just trying to get him right at the time rather than overloading him. Tommo's having another injection in another area of his Achilles which will hopefully block the impingement of the nerve giving him some trouble."
