Harrogate v Leyton Orient: Why Simon Weaver's glass is justifiably half-full

This week has been one of them, even accounting for being on the receiving end of a cruel late equaliser from midweek opponents Carlisle United, which denied them three precious points in their battle to haul themselves clear of the bottom two in the table.

Town looked set to record their first Tuesday night league victory in front of their own supporters since March 2021 and a richly deserved one at that.

Cumbrians midfielder Owen Moxon had other ideas when he struck to make it 3-3 deep into stoppage time.

Simon Weaver, pictured on the touchline in Harrogate Town's midweek game against Carlisle. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

But once the dust settled, there was plenty to admire and enthuse about regarding Harrogate's attacking performance which displayed method, poise, intensity and conviction.

They will need to replicate that against league leaders Leyton Orient today - and redouble their efforts to concentrate at the back over the game's entirety - with Harrogate seeking atonement for their 3-0 home reverse to Richie Wellens's side back in March.

Boss Simon Weaver, whose side knocked Bradford City out of the FA Cup last weekend, said: "We're definitely looking forward to it. Leyton Orient are a great team and if you allow them to play, they have a lot of movement ahead of the ball and can certainly pass the ball really well.

"They have scored some really good goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we are enjoying the way we are passing the ball at the minute. Obviously, we have got to shore it up defensively and make sure we defend better at key moments as a team.

"But there were also some promising signs from the lads, certainly in the last couple of games.

"The mentality is good and refreshing and the lads aren't bruising too much.

"We were all disappointed to concede that late equaliser. It hurts at that time, but we came into work after with that mindset to grow and get better and rectify it for the next game."

Advertisement Hide Ad