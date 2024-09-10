Harry Kane on his 'perfect' 100th England appearance as Lee Carsley praises captain's high standards

Harry Kane enjoyed a "perfect" 100th appearance for England as he rose to the occasion even if not every member of his family did.

Like Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton before him, the man who has outscored them both in the Three Lions scored on the day he brought up a century of caps, but went one better, adding another in a 2-0 win over Finland.

And the quality of his first strike delighted the captain too.

"As a striker of course on my 100th cap I wanted to score so to score two and help the team win 2-0 was almost perfect," said the Bayern Munich forward, who now has 68 goals for his country.

After his first home game as interim coach, Lee Carsley praised the standards Kane has shown since joining up with the national team for the first time since the disappointment of July’s European Championship final.

"It's brilliant that he's got 100 caps and to score the two goals and the way he took the goals was outstanding, not surprising," said Carsley, who feels the striker is capable of scoring 100 times for his country, as he talked about before this game.

"To see him in the short space of time we've worked with him, the standards he's got, the level he produces every single day on and off the pitch, we're very lucky to have him.

"He's definitely performed on this camp the way I've seen him perform for Bayern this season, he looks very motivated to keep doing it as well.

WINNING START:Interim England head coach Lee Carsley

"He's still getting into very effective positions. We did well to keep giving him the assists and I think he took his goals really well, he maybe could have got three or four."

But Carsley spoiled the party by bringing Kane off in the 79th minute.

"I had enough shots to score a hat-trick but we spoke beforehand about managing some minutes," explained Kane.

His two daughters were mascots for the game but his eldest son, three-year-old Louis Harry, was not.

"My son wasn't really having it before the game, he had a bit of a meltdown," said Kane senior. "It was a bit past his bedtime.

"They're a little bit young to appreciate what was going on but they're special memories.

"It was a special night. I've had some good ones in the England shirt but this was up there."

On top of its significance, Kane enjoyed the technique behind his first goal.

"That's right up there, to be honest, a great ball from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and to have a little nutmeg, strike it the way I did and it come off the bar," he said when asked to compare the execution of his goal with previous England strikes.

"Both of them on my 100th cap night were pretty special."

Carsley, who has now won both his first two matches in charge 2-0, claimed the way England played was more important to him than the outcome.

"It was important we got the results but more important for me that we had the performances," said the former midfielder.

"You want to stand at the side of the pitch enjoying watching the team play, attacking , being exciting and I thought we had that over the two games.

"To score four goals is good. I still think we could have done better but I think we're moving in the right direction."

Finland's coach was impressed by the quality of the hosts' football under their new, temporary coach.