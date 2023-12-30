Herbie Kane on the 'P' word which has summed up Barnsley so far in 2023-24

THE key word that Herbie Kane uses high up in his analysis of Barnsley’s season so far is a pretty interesting one.

It also sums things up rather nicely so far. Patience.

The Reds – who were in action at Peterborough United on Friday evening – did make an explosive start to the campaign by way of a headline-grabbing 7-0 win over Port Vale.But in the round, 2023-24 has been a slow-burner, yet pretty sound and solid all the same – and there have been several reasons as to why things would always take a bit of time.

Firstly, head coach Neill Collins had to contend with losing some leading players from last season’s promotion near-miss under his predecessor, while also having to integrate a number of new signings.

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane. Picture: Tony Johnson

Employing a different playing style has been an additional factor, with the Scot having been keen to stress his belief that his side would grow into the season as it progressed.

Some strong results in December have confirmed the impression that Collins knew what he was talking about. For Kane, the style make-over has also been worth it.

The midfielder said: “It’s been good. It might be a bit different compared to previous years, but I think we are showing great patience and creating chances off the back of it.

"There’s still improvements we need to make, but it’s like everything.“But we have been playing some really good stuff.

"I have enjoyed it in whichever position in midfield he has asked me to play. I am enjoying it and we have been playing some good football."

While away form has been particularly impressive, Barnsley's numbers at Oakwell – while showing signs of recent improvement – are not quite at the levels you associate with a side in with a chance of automatic promotion.

There have also been a handful of frustrating draws as well, home and away.

Kane added: "It’s about consistency in our performances. We’ve had some games where we have played really well, but not come away with that win.