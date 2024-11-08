Honesty is Michael Duff's policy after Huddersfield Town's 'gutless' FA Cup exit

Huddersfield Town have tried to handle their FA Cup exit with honesty, and coach Michael Duff admits it has been uncomfortable for everyone.

The Terriers kicked off FA Cup first-round weekend with a televised tie at Tamworth, and deservedly lost 1-0 to the Conference side.

Duff was extremely critical in front of the cameras after the match and time has not changed his scathing opinion of his team.

“I told the players it wasn't good enough – gutless, embarrassing,” said Duff, whose side are at Crawley Town in League One on Saturday.

“We didn't turn up physically, or mentally, probably.

“I didn't say much to them after the game because I'd probably have ended up saying something I didn't really mean. So I left it a bit of time, then I told them.

“(At the time) you can call someone a name you don't really mean.

“We've shown them and it's been uncomfortable watches and uncomfortable conversations but you have to tell the truth.

Luke Fairlamb of Tamworth battles for the ball with Ben Wiles Huddersfield during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Tamworth and Huddersfield Town (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

“Hopefully it's been addressed but you have to move forward.”

But Ben Wiles stressed Duff has been measured in his approach.

“We got our day off because as much as we weren't good enough, we needed the rest in preparation for this weekend,” he said. “That could have had an effect during the week in more injuries and illness.

“You need the day to reflect as well and have a clearer mind.

“He's just been honest with us, we've not done too much debrief on the game because it's important to move on from it.”

As Duff said: “You don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater after pretty much a month unbeaten – even with the Tamworth game we've conceded two goals in six games. We've got to try and react in the the right way.

“If we get beaten on Saturday I'd like to think isn't because we've been outrun, outfought, out-tackled, out-scrapped. You can handle getting beaten.”

Town have had illness in the camp this week, with Danny Ward sick during the Tamworth game.

Duff is hopeful the striker might play but Jonathan Hogg is a doubt with a knee problem.