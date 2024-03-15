EFL clubs have given unanimous approval to a brand new domestic rights deal, which will increase the coverage of action below the Premier League over a five-year period.

A record number of games are set to be covered by Sky Sports, with the deal in place from the 2024/25 season until the end of the 2028/29 campaign. As the deal also covers Carabao Cup action, it will also impact any clubs who escape the EFL this term.

Although the deal looks set to offer financial benefits to broadcasters and clubs alike, it may not be approved quite as strongly by supporters. This season, Sky Sports have once again been scrutinised for schedule changes which have impacted the plans of match-going supporters.

A new TV rights deal will come into effect for the 2024/25 campaign. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

With the 2023/24 campaign in its final months and a new season just around the corner, here is a breakdown of how TV coverage will change and how clubs in Yorkshire will be impacted.

Increase in coverage

A total of 1,059 games will now be covered by Sky Sports channels or streaming destinations. There will be a minimum of 328 Championship games, 248 League One games and 248 League Two games. This marks a significant increase in coverage for clubs in the bottom two tiers of the EFL, such as Barnsley and Bradford City.

All 15 play-off matches will be covered, as well as 93 games in the Carabao Cup. There will also be complete coverage of the EFL Trophy, with all 127 games shown.

Finances

The deal is worth £935m over a five-year period, with guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits.

Notice for fans

Due to the increase in coverage, the EFL and Sky Sports have pledged to improve communication for fans. A new commitment to give longer notice period has been agreed and it is hoped there will be less disruption to travel plans as a result. It has also been said there will be “greater parity” in the number of times clubs are selected for coverage.

3pm blackout

Article 48, which blocks broadcasting of games between 2:45pm and 5:15pm, will remain in place.

Streaming

More matches will be available to stream via a Sky Sports streaming destination, effectively replacing red button and iFollow coverage. Domestic audio streaming services will remain alongside existing audio-visual arrangements for international audiences.

What has been said

When the deal was agreed, the EFL’s chief executive Trevor Birch said: “After completing an extensive tender and negotiation process, this is a landmark broadcast deal for EFL clubs, establishing the league as a premium partner with a world-renowned broadcaster in Sky Sports.

“The EFL is an iconic sports property and one of the biggest and best attended leagues in European football. This increased investment and coverage from Sky Sports will showcase much more of our compelling match action to fans, while delivering record rights values as we seek to make our clubs sustainable at all levels.

“For decades, Sky Sports has been a fantastic broadcast partner for both the EFL and English football, helping our sport grow through its sustained support, so we are delighted to announce this innovative agreement that combines the strength of an established brand with a modern streaming service for the benefit of EFL clubs, fans and Sky Sports alike.