But whilst other clubs have more money and glamour, Rotherham have stability and a selling point Taylor believes will attract those players he wants, and weed out those he does not.

As relegated Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton bed in new managers and others overhaul squads, Taylor, in post since October, has a squad he wants to tweak, not transform.

PERSUADED: Cafu has swapped Nottingham Forest for Rotherham United this summer

And if players ask why they should join it, he will tell them it can be a stepping stone to bigger things, as it was for Chiedozie Ogbene this summer when he moved on to Premier League Luton Town.

"Those big clubs have got profiles of players and recruitment targets they've been going at," said Taylor. "We've been speaking to players who've been speaking to these clubs even when there's not been a manager in situ. They'll probably sign for those other clubs as opposed to ourselves.

"Stability is key (for Rotherham) but the biggest aspect of that was still being in the Championship. We've withstood what we went through last season and are in a better place for it.

"Everyone will talk at length about it being a tougher league but what a fantastic challenge and selling point.

"Come and play 46 games for us and play well. If you play well for us – Cheo's an example, Dan Barlaser (now at Middlesbrough), Viktor (Johansson), (Ollie) Rathbone, (Ben) Wiles – you've got an outstanding opportunity to go on to something bigger and better.

"I can guarantee if you have success with us you'll go on to great things for you and your family."

For a moment it made it sound as if he was trying to sign me.

"Could you tell that's my sales pitch?" he says. "We can't pay the same as other teams in the league so we have to find other ways to be attractive and ours is opportunity.

"We're in the same league as everyone else and if you take the name away we've got fantastic coaching and we're working on the facilities. We face the same opposition.

"But we also understand what finances does to players, it's a short career.