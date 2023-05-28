How much is winning the League One play-off final worth to Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday?

SOUTH YORKSHIRE bragging rights and a place in the Championship are on offer for Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday on Monday. But there is also the small matter of £6m-£7m.

That is the increased revenue expected when teams swap League One for the second tier. Most of it comes in television money and a larger share of Premier League handouts.

Those amounts will go up further if they can consolidate for a season until the new broadcast deal with Sky Sports kicks in.

For the Owls, it is as much about pride as profits. Four-times title winners before the Second World War and FA Cup finalists 30 years ago, their supporters consider it an embarrassment they have not played Premier League football since 2000, so the thought of spending a third season in League One will hurt them deeply.

Barnsley's solitary Premier League season was in 1997-98.

Average league attendances at Hillsborough last season were the 22nd best in the country, above the likes of Premier League Crystal Palace and Fulham, and they are set to be backed by 44,000 fans at Wembley. Supporters would like a team which better reflects that strength.

For Barnsley, it is about getting back to where they were last season. Two years ago Valerien Ismael led them to fifth in the Championship, above Bournemouth and 26 points better off than Nottingham Forest, but they were unable to build on that play-off campaign, heading on a downward spiral when the Frenchman left for West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

The extra revenue and media exposure (not unimportant for two teams who have not had a sponsor on the front of their shirts at times in recent years) would allow the Wembley winners to significantly upgrade their squad for the challenge of a Championship where West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Southampton, plus two from Leeds United, Leicester City and Everton, will all have parachute payments. The wage bill will swallow up much of the uplift on its own.

TARGET: Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to bring Championship football back on Monday

But whereas all the talk around the Championship play-off final is about money, the Reds and Owls will be focused on promotion – and getting one over on the other lot.