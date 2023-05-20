Leeds United remain embroiled in a relegation battle and other fixtures have the power to impact their survival prospects.

Fellow strugglers Everton locked horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers today (May 20) and there will have been plenty of Whites supporters tuning in. The Toffees appeared to be heading for defeat until Yerry Mina equalised in dramatic fashion, securing a point at Molineux.

Although the leveller will have had Whites supporters groaning, Everton’s failure to win puts Leeds’ fate in their own hands. Everton now have 33 points, two more than Leeds, but have now played an extra game.

A win for Sam Allardyce’s side against West Ham United tomorrow (May 21) would lift them out of the relegation zone, albeit by a narrow one-point margin. Although Leeds fans did not witness the worst case scenario of an Everton win, it still could have been better from a Leeds perspective.

A win for Sam Allardyce’s side against West Ham United would lift them out of the relegation zone. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images