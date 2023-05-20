All Sections
How Yerry Mina's late equaliser for Everton against Wolves impacts Leeds United in relegation battle ahead of trip to West Ham United

Leeds United remain embroiled in a relegation battle and other fixtures have the power to impact their survival prospects.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 17:25 BST

Fellow strugglers Everton locked horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers today (May 20) and there will have been plenty of Whites supporters tuning in. The Toffees appeared to be heading for defeat until Yerry Mina equalised in dramatic fashion, securing a point at Molineux.

Although the leveller will have had Whites supporters groaning, Everton’s failure to win puts Leeds’ fate in their own hands. Everton now have 33 points, two more than Leeds, but have now played an extra game.

A win for Sam Allardyce’s side against West Ham United tomorrow (May 21) would lift them out of the relegation zone, albeit by a narrow one-point margin. Although Leeds fans did not witness the worst case scenario of an Everton win, it still could have been better from a Leeds perspective.

A win for Sam Allardyce’s side against West Ham United would lift them out of the relegation zone. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesA win for Sam Allardyce’s side against West Ham United would lift them out of the relegation zone. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
A Wolves win would have made it possible for Leeds to escape the bottom three with just a draw against the Hammers, but the two-point gap Everton have created means only a victory will do. Defeat against West Ham would leave Leeds not only needing a win on the final day of the season to secure safety, but also relying on Everton being defeated by AFC Bournemouth.

