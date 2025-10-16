After 45 minutes on the ropes, when Huddersfield Town dropped their guard, they ended up collapsing on the canvas.

As the boos rang out at full-time, it is clear the first sticky patch of Lee Grant's still new managerial career is getting stickier and stickier. He and his football are testing the patience of their supporters, and his chairman, Kevin Nagle, is not known for his lenience at times like this.

For almost the entire second half, it looked like the passive Terriers were going to cling to the 1-0 lead given them by Leo Castledine just seven minutes more by luck than judgement.

But when their luck ran out, it did so spectacularly, Bolton scoring not once but twice in stoppage time to do something they had not been able to all season: win away.

Unbeaten at home until a fortnight ago, Huddersfield have lost back-tob-back games in front of their disgruntled fans.

A poor home performance could have been glossed over to a degree had the Terriers got the win that would have taken them up to fourth in the League One table. But without a result either, there were no saving graces from a thoroughly disappointing night for them.

Although the away end was busy, there was a flatness around the rest of the ground as the game kicked off on a Thursday night for the benefit of Sky TV. Fortunately, Huddersfield's early football did not catch the mood, and those on the terraces pumped up the volume as they went along only for the team to take the wind out of their sails.

It took just seven minutes for Town to go in front, from already their second corner of the game.

The first had come when former Doncaster Rovers loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe, way out of his area, gave the ball away to David Kasumu, the second after an Alfie May volley was blocked.

Ruben Roosken put the ball over and Castledine leapt at the near post to head in.

At that stage, with the masked Roosken finding plenty of space when he got forward, Huddersfield needed to hammer home their advantage. But for all the energy they played with, they rarely found the final pass.

May nearly played a very good one to Joe Taylor, but it did not give the centre-forward the chance to kick away from his marker.

Without an away win all season Bolton's attacking football was even less convincing in the opening quarter of the game.

Lee Nicholls beat a Max Conway shot away, and Josh Sheehan's right-wing cross had Jordi Osei-Tutu stretching too much for the former Rotherham United man to put his header on target.

Roosken did brilliantly to cut out a George Johnston pass heading for Josh Dacres-Cogley.

But as the half-hour approached, Marcus Forss delivered a warning, getting away from Joe Low but allowing Nicholls to save his shot. Low made an important block to deny Mason Burstow, on loan from Forss' old club Hull City.

Huddersfield, who saw a Castledine free-kick hit the defensive wall in between those chances, took back a bit of control to end the half, May's shot under pressure deflected wide before the forward, playing wide on the left, used Roosken as a decoy to force a good save.

The second half took a while to get going. Town never really did, and manager Lee Grant was unable to change that with his substitutions.

Bolton's threat was largely down their left, but when a cross came through a crowd to Amario Cozier-Duberry, his header was unable to trouble Nicholls.

The Trotters had a nearly moment almost as soon as Steven Schumacher answered the away fans' please to bring on "White Pele" John McAtee. Conway carved out a beautiful chance for the former Barnsley man only for Low and Nicholls to force him wide.

Stumbling, he was unable to get a clean contact on a shot the centre-back was able to put behind for a corner.

Dacres-Cogley had a shot blocked after an excellent Osei-Tutu ruin and Burstow did his best with a a 73rd minute cross, but stooping to head a ball from behind himself around 12 yards out, it was no surprise he was unable to score.

There was an uncertainty about Town in the latter stages, getting Sean Roughan and Daniel Vost ready to come on in the 82nd minute but only bringing on the former, as a more defensive option at left-back.

Another substitute, Dion Charles, won a corner shortly afterwards, only for Lynden Gooch to hit it straight out of play.

Then, at the death, Huddersfield got what they deserved.

Sam Dalby muscled his way onto a Cozier-Duberry cross in the third added minute to deflate the Terriers, but Bolton were not done yet.

Two minutes later they broke from one end to the other and Cozier-Duberry plunged the knife in with the winner.

It was a fatal blow for the home team. Grant is probably getting close to being on the critical list.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Gooch, Feeney, Low, Roosken (Roughan 82); Ledson, Kasumu; Castledine (Harness 65), Wiles (Miller 74), May; Taylor (Charles 65).

Unused substitutes: Goodman, Sorensen, Vost.

Bolton Wanderers: Sharman-Lowe; Conway (Taylor 82), Toal, Johnston, Dacres-Cogley; Cozier-Duberry, Sheehan, Simons (Morley 84), Osei-Tutu (Dalby 84); Forss (McAtee 67), Burstow.

Unused substitutes: Cissoko, Miller, Christie.