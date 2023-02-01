MARK FOTHERINGHAM says the addition of goalkeeper Jordan Smith on loan offers plenty of competition for places in net between now and the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joins from Premier League Nottingham Forest, where he has spent his entire professional career, spending spells on loan at a number of clubs, including one appearance for Barnsley in 2018.

He arrives at the John Smith’s Stadium to add experience a goalkeeping group that includes new signing Tomáš Vaclík and existing B Team goalkeepers, Nicholas Bilokapic and Jacob Chapman.

The signings have been made necessary due to the season-ending injury suffered by first-choice Lee Nicholls last month, leaving the Terriers short of quality options as they prepare for a relegation dogfight in the second tier.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith has joined Huddersfield Town Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

“We have an established number one and two in the group with Tomáš and Nicholas, but introducing Jordan gives us a second senior goalkeeper to round out that department,” said Town head coach Fotheringham.

“As with every position in the squad, we want competition for places and players pushing each other each and every training session, which Jordan will alongside Jacob Chapman, which is ideal.”

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby, added: “ “Having already brought Tomáš to the club, we wanted to ensure we had sufficient depth in the goalkeeping department and Jordan allows us that.

"Having suffered one injury to a goalkeeper this season, we didn’t want to leave ourselves without the appropriate cover should anything happen in that area going forward.”

MAIN MAN: Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik will be Huddersfield Town's first-choice goalkeeper in the injury absence of Lee Nicholls, having signed for the Terriers on transfer deadline day. Picture: Attila Kisebenedek/Getty Images