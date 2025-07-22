Alfie May says he has swapped one big club with massive ambition for another after joining Huddersfield Town for Birmingham City.

Last summer then then-Charlton Athletic striker was close to joining the Terriers, only to change his mind when Birmingham came in for him at the last minute.

It proved a good decision as he contributed 16 goals to a side that won the title with 111 points.

But now, with the Blues in the Championship, Huddersfield are threatening to be one of League One's heavyweights after a complete revamp under new manager Lee Grant.

It has persuaded the former Doncaster Rovers striker that now is the right time to move back to Yorkshire.

Alfie May has left Birmingham City for Huddersfield Town. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

“It’s no secret that this is a club that I’ve come close to joining in the past, and I’m really pleased the opportunity has come again to become a Town player," said May after completing a transfer expected to cost Huddersfield a transfer fee of around £1.2m.

“This is a huge club with massive ambition, and that’s all any player wants to feel a part of. I was in a team last season that felt similarly, so I know what’s possible when a squad clicks with a manager and there’s a positive feeling across the whole club, and that’s something I recognise here.

“My job is to work as hard as possible and score goals, and I’ll do everything in my power to repay the faith the club has shown in me. Lee Grant is an exciting manager and the way he wants to play and attack feels like the right fit for me, so I can’t wait to get going.”

Alfie May helped Birmingham City win the League One title last term. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year contract, and becomes the 10th signing made by former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Grant.

For all the quality the others added, there remained question marks about Huddersfield's lack of potency up front.

Huddersfield's centre-forwards contributed 13 league goals last season, nine of them from Callum Marshall, who was on loan from West Ham United.

Joe Taylor and Dion Charles were signed in January but only contributed two, both from Taylor.

May, meanwhile, has scored 82 over his last four seasons in League One, plus 16 assists. He won the division's golden boot with Charlton in 2023-24.

“Alfie is a natural goalscorer with a formidable record in recent years, so we’re really pleased to bring him into the group ahead of the new season kicking off," said Grant.

“He has a strong mentality, an infectious personality and is full of belief, and those are the hallmarks of all successful strikers. His skillset is different to what we already have in the squad and he compliments the players that he’ll be featuring alongside well, so we look forward to having the opportunity to get straight down to work with him this week.

