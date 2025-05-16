'I made the right choice' - Former Doncaster Rovers star on choosing Birmingham City over Huddersfield Town

Published 16th May 2025, 11:05 BST
Former Doncaster Rovers marksman Alfie May has insisted he made the right choice choosing Birmingham City over Huddersfield Town.

A prolific season at Charlton Athletic had put May in the shop window last summer and Huddersfield were among the clubs on his trail.

However, the former Doncaster frontman opted against a return to Yorkshire and instead signed for another newly-relegated side in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old struck 16 goals to help the Blues clinch the Championship title, just a year on from the club’s devastating relegation to League One.

Alfie May helped Birmingham City clinch the League One title.placeholder image
Alfie May helped Birmingham City clinch the League One title. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Huddersfield, meanwhile, finished in mid-table obscurity after their promotion push ran out of steam in dramatic fashion.

Alfie May’s decision to reject Huddersfield Town

As reported by Birmingham Live, May said: “I was nearly a Huddersfield player but the minute I actually spoke to the gaffer and the plan that he set out and said to me, it was something I just really wanted to be a part of.

“I’m not saying Huddersfield won’t get back to the Championship. I’m 31, the drive the gaffer had to get this club back to the Championship, I just wanted to be a part of it.

“I made the right choice. Next year I’m going to be a Championship player. I can tell my kids that I’ve played in the Championship and that will mean a lot to me.”

Alfie May counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs.placeholder image
Alfie May counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Alfie May’s rise from non-league to the Championship

A decade ago, May joined Hythe Town of the Isthmian League Division One South, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. He is now just one promotion away from the top flight of English football.

The forward said: “Four years ago I didn’t have this belief. I didn’t have this confidence. I go into every game thinking that I’m going to score.

“If I miss a chance, I miss a chance, you’ll get another one. I know that I’ll score goals in any league and I’ll always have that confidence.”

Kevin Nagle’s admission over losing out on Alfie May

Speaking last year, Terriers owner Kevin Nagle said: "He was paid an extraordinary amount, if you look to see what his history was, it just didn’t make [sense]. Now maybe he’ll turn out to be great, and I hope he does, just not against Town.

"I think what I’m impressed with is they’re (Birmingham) kind of watching what we were doing.

"They actually targeted at least one, maybe two other players that we did sign. I’ve been impressed by the fact that that club is looking at our recruitment team, and seeing what kind of moves we’re making."

