Former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jed Steer has joined the free agent market following the cancellation of his Peterborough United contract.

The 32-year-old joined the Posh in January 2024, his first move after the end of his 10-year association with Aston Villa.

He racked up 50 appearances for the club but with a year left on his deal, has departed London Road for pastures new.

Peterborough have confirmed Steer’s contract has been cancelled at his request for personal reasons.

Jed Steer spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Aston Villa. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

He has departed the League One club alongside Hector Kyprianou, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, David Ajiboye and Kabongo Tshimanga.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Steer first plied his trade in the county when Doncaster landed him on loan from Villa in 2014.

He later spent the 2015/16 season in West Yorkshire, amassing 38 appearances between Huddersfield’s sticks.

Jed Steer worked under David Wagner at Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A former England youth international, Steer also counts the likes of Charlton Athletic and Luton Town among his former employers.

After securing his services on a two-year deal in June last year, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “It was a really important target for us to re-sign Jed for the coming season.

“He has been impressive since he arrived back in January and offers our young squad leadership both on and off the pitch given his vast experience.