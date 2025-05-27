There will be five Yorkshire representatives in the third tier of English football, with Bradford and Doncaster having secured promotion from League Two.

Both clubs are ambitious and will not intend to slow down in League One, although the division is a fiercely competitive one.

Barnsley were hoping for a promotion tilt last term but one did not materialise, meaning the Reds are preparing for their fourth season in League One.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, were fancied to challenge near the top of the table after dropping out of the Championship last year.

The Terriers did compete for a period, only to see their season derailed by a dramatic loss of form. Jon Worthington replaced Michael Duff at the helm, but the change failed to breathe life into their campaign.

Rotherham had also suffered relegation from the Championship and were among the clubs fancied to challenge for the title.

A summer overhaul, overseen by Steve Evans, had fans dreaming of an immediate return to the second tier.

It was instead a season of disappointment, although it is hoped Matt Hamshaw can create better memories for the New York Stadium faithful.

League One rarely fails to excite and the line-up for the 2025/26 edition suggests fans are in for a thriller.

Cardiff City, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle are coming down from the Championship, while Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon are joining Bradford and Doncaster as newly-promoted clubs.

Predictions may be difficult to make at this early stage, but here is a look at how the Betfair bookmakers envisage the season playing out.

Predicted League One table A look at how the bookmakers expect the final 2025/26 League One table to look.