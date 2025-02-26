The Terriers have endured a dismal run of home form, with their woes added to by a defeat to Wigan Athletic last night (February 25). Michael Duff has found himself under intense scrutiny, despite the fact his side sit fifth in the League One table.

Barnsley, meanwhile, appeared to be in danger of falling away from the promotion picture completely. However, back-to-back wins over Rotherham United and Northampton Town have raised spirits at Oakwell.

Birmingham City still sit top of the tree and few are betting against the Blues clinching the title. Wycombe Wanderers are the closest to the league leaders but have a nine-point gap to close.

Wrexham sit third, Stockport County occupy fourth and the final play-off spot is occupied by Leyton Orient. Barnsley are not the only club in the chasing pack, with Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among those hoping to surge into a play-off position.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds as the race for a place in the Championship heats up.