Northampton 1 Barnsley FC 2: Keillor-Dunn double revives Reds play-off hopes

Davis Keillor-Dunn produced two superb strikes to secure a 2-1 win for Barnsley at Northampton.

Keillor-Dunn put the Tykes in control at Sixfields, but Sam Hoskins’ 78th-minute strike set the alarm bells ringing, with the visitors having to play more than 10 minutes of time added on with 10 men after Mael de Gevigney’s late red card.

Barnsley held on to record a second straight win after beating Rotherham 1-0 at the weekend.

The home side started well and had a couple of chances to take an early lead.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn scored twice in the win at Northampton (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The first came in the fifth minute as Mitch Pinnock’s drilled free-kick from the edge of the area was gathered low to his right by Barnsley goalkeeper Jackson Smith, who was making his Tykes debut.

Smith was called into action shortly afterwards, this time diving full-length to his left to keep out Liam Shaw’s dipping strike from 20 yards.

Barnsley gradually got into the game and, after threatening on a couple of occasions, broke the deadlock after 36 minutes.

Top scorer Keillor-Dunn collected a cross-field pass on the right and cut inside before unleashing a left-foot shot that flew past Nik Tzanev from 20 yards.

Barnsley looked the more likely to extend their lead in the second half and they did just that in the 59th minute, with Keillor-Dunn again the scorer.

This time he collected a pass on the left side of the penalty area from Stephen Humphrys and curled a right-foot shot across and beyond Tzanev into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Cobblers looked dead and buried but were given a lifeline when Hoskins drilled home from eight yards after Dara Costelloe’s shot had been blocked.

Barnsley were rattled and were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute when De Gevigney was shown a straight red card for a foul on Tariq Fosu.