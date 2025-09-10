HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant has confirmed that centre-half Jack Whatmough will miss Saturday’s huge League One derby against Bradford City at Valley Parade with a calf injury.

The summer signing came off at half-time in last weekend’s home win over Peterborough United – in his first league appearance since August 16.

Grant, speaking ahead of Town’s first appointment in Bradford in almost 19 years, said: “We made a change at half-time during the Peterborough game. Jack came off for Murray (Wallace). It looks like we will be without Jack for a period.

"I think, in terms of the timing, we managed to get him off the field at the right time and not make it a complete disaster. But I think we will lose Jack probably for a few weeks and it’s a disappointment for him and of course, for us and the squad.

"His calf tightened up during the game and it looks like we’ll probably be without him for three weeks plus, four weeks, we’ll see.

"We managed to get him off the field at the right time, but he definitely felt something and the scan showed as much. It’s disappointing for the player.”

The game also comes too soon for Lynden Gooch, who has been sidelined since the loss at Oakwell on August 31.

Grant added: "Lynden probably falls into the category of ones that – post Barnsley – we haven’t seen a lot of and we don’t expect to have Lynden available to us this weekend, but other than that, we’re in good shape.