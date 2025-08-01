Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant eyes a spot of payback for hosts against Leyton Orient

LEE Grant admits that the psychological merit of any Huddersfield Town victory against opponents Leyton Orient would be invaluable on Saturday afternoon.

And not just because it happens to be his opening League One match in charge either.

The back story to the game is that the sides meet in their last league fixture on the final day of the 2024-25 season.

Orient, seeking a win to confirm play-off participation, did just that in emphatic fashion, thrashing a demoralised home side 4-1.

Josh Koroma, who scored Town's goal on the day and was the club's top-scorer last term, now finds himself in the away dressing room after rejoining the O's for a second spell last month.

On Town potentially claiming some payback for events on May 3, Grant said: "Without a doubt, because we all want to get off to a good start.

"We are getting an opportunity against a team who, if we were all honest, gave us a really tough afternoon at the end of last season and were a smidgeon away from being in the league above and will come here full of confidence.

"We all know Richie Wellens’ teams don't fear anybody and will play with plenty of confidence and freedom.

"What an opportunity and I said that to the group in the early part of this week.

"Of course, we all have to be mindful that the season won’t be won and lost this weekend. But the importance of the game and the one the following week is not lost on us."