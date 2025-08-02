Huddersfield Town v Leyton Orient: New captain Ryan Ledson on Preston incentive and reconnecting Terriers with supporters

RYAN LEDSON'S motivation to lead Huddersfield Town back to the Championship is strong - and possesses a personal element.

Town’s newly-appointed club captain is among a core of signings who boast considerable second-tier experience on their CV.

It's not rocket science to deduce that they have all come to West Yorkshire to return to that aforesaid level at the first time of asking.

LEADING MAN: Ryan Ledson is keen to return to former club Preston North End by leading Huddersfield Town to promotion from League One in 2025-26. Richard Sellers/PA

For others who have been at Huddersfield a bit longer, it's all about Town’s second bite at the cherry being a sweet one after failing miserably in the promotion stakes last season following relegation in 2023-24.

For existing players, supporters and most definitely chairman-owner Kevin Nagle, who will be present at Saturday's curtain-raiser.

A head-turning recruitment programme – teenage Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine became the club's 12th arrival of the summer window after joining on a season-long loan on Friday – is confirmation of Nagle’s fervent desire.

Players will have their own agendas in terms of securing promotion. For Ledson, it revolves around leading out Town at the club he has just left in Preston North End.

New Huddersfield Town captain Ryan Ledson. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The combative midfielder was shown the door after seven years at Deepdale at the end of last season. After making 215 appearances for the club, his exit was a tough one to take. In an interview following his departure, he said that he felt he deserved a new deal.

That he was able to sign off in front of Preston supporters on the final day of 2024-25 by helping the club secure their second-tier status at Ashton Gate was at least something to cherish. The reception he received from the away end was a raucous one and he is not shying away from a desire to step out in front of North End followers again.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "That would be a big goal for me. To go back to Deepdale and lead a Huddersfield side out would be brilliant.

"I'd love nothing more than to go there and maybe turn them over as well. That would be nice.

Ledson pictured in the colours of former club Preston North End.

"Both are hard-working football clubs where fans spend their hard-earned money. I am definitely used to that and it's about us putting on a show for them. They have got every right to come in and sing – and also shout – at us. It's about us making sure they go home happy."

Followers of Preston weren't particularly happy with events in the second half of last season, although it was not quite at the levels of dissatisfaction across the Pennines at Huddersfield.

New to the club he may be, but Ledson is aware of that. The start of a new season is the perfect time to start doing something about it.

He said: "I wasn't here last year, but I think that (connection) got a little bit lost.

"It's about the lads on the pitch performing and getting that back and the fans on our side so we are all connected as one."

A player who is widely known not to shirk a tackle, Ledson, in terms of the way he talks and gets to the point, looks you in the eye and doesn't duck a question, is someone who instantly strikes you as captain material off it.

It is easy to see why Lee Grant has handed him the armband following the departure of another steely operator in Jonathan Hogg.

Ledson has shown leadership credentials from a young age, captaining England under-17s to glory in the 2014 European Championships.

Playing alongside the likes of Dominic Solanke and Joe Gomez, the Liverpudlian, then with Everton, also assumed personal responsibility and was named in the team of the tournament.

But just what sort of captain will he be? And who has he drawn inspiration from?

He said: "I’ve played with loads of experienced lads. A big influence would be John Mousinho who was my captain at Oxford.

"He was a real leader and has gone onto do wonderful things in his managerial career at Portsmouth. I definitely look up to him and try and take bits of what he was like as a captain."

As for his own captaincy style, he warned: "I won't mince my words if it needs to happen.

"But there also has to be an element of putting your arm around people and giving a little shoulder. I'll be there for them. It's about managing the group and seeing who needs what."

Alongside being captain, Ledson will head a leadership group of players at Town, as has been the way for a number of seasons.

Displaying a natural inclination for captaincy, the 27-year-old is quick to point out that the views of others who are not in the group will be every bit as important during a season which will test Town's mentality from minute one.

"There's the leadership group with Mickel (Miller), Marcus (Harness), Wilesy (Ben Wiles) and Muzza (Murray Wallace), but not only that, you have got Lee Nicholls who has been in the club and is an experienced lad," he added.

"Also Jack Whatmough and Lynden Gooch. I could name loads. It's about everyone and all the staff as well.