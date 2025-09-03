HEADING into deadline day, Huddersfield Town were in the sort of enviable position that all aspiring EFL clubs would want to be in.

Their number of new signings was already into double figures and what’s more, the majority had arrived early in the summer window, with several having been present since the start of pre-season.

There was no dashing around or late stampede. Town, afforded strong backing from owner Kevin Nagle, had covered their bases.

So they would do nothing on September 1, then.. Well, not quite.

They proceeded to secure the services of two promising loan signings to put gloss on a head-turning summer of business which has seen 14 players join.

The latest and final two being Leicester City attacking midfielder Will Alves, a player with England youth credentials and someone who offers ‘something different’ according to Lee Grant.

He was followed, late in the day, by Aston Villa’s teenage forward Zepiqueno Redmond, someone who has played for Feyenoord’s first team and represented the Netherlands at youth level.

Speaking at his pre EFL Trophy press conference on Monday afternoon, Grant was relaxed and bore the contented look of a manager who was glad not to be scrambling around on deadline day.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He did not expect any further business after Alves. You can never say never of course and circumstances soon changed in relation to Redmond, who found his way to West Yorkshire. His signing was confirmed at 8.30pm, no dramas. Topping things off nicely is the phrase you are looking for.

Grant said: "I really wouldn't have wanted to be in a position where we were still looking for significant parts of our squad or to plug gaps that had appeared over the last few days.

"That would have been frustrating if that was the case. As there's enough to do without having to worry about scrambling around on the phone all day and chasing agents and finding out where players are on the motorway.

"I felt quite fortunate about that and that was down to a lot of hard work which has gone on at the club over the last couple of months. I am pleased about that."

After the window slammed shut, Nagle was quick out of the blocks to profess his satisfaction at Town’s window work on social media platform X. Few would argue.

For his part, Grant and his backroom team will take stock and reflect at some point down the line.

"I've not had an opportunity to do that as we're still in a heavy run of games,” he added.

"I am certain at some point we will look back and think: 'right, we did a lot of work there'.

"Of course, we need to take stock of the process and everything we have done over the last few months to really check and challenge all of that and understand where we can be better and what bits we really like - and will continue to do - and think work for us.

"I feel like we have done some good business and that the timing of our business has been good. We will take stock over the next few weeks for sure."

It’s an onerous exercise in trying to detect any weaknesses in Town’s squad with the loan captures of Alves, Redmond and Leo Castledine providing three creative options to further help unlock doors in the final third. Castledine was the club’s only signing in August.

Some might say that one slight deficiency is the lack of a target man. But it’s splitting hairs really.

After this week, September will afford Town’s summer arrivals extra time to assimilate in their new surroundings, with the club’s itinerary not quite as frenetic as August.

Grant has mixed feelings about that. He likes being busy.

The Town manager, whose side welcome Peterborough United in the league on Saturday, said: “Down-time is a banned word at our training ground.

"I love the games and get the sense the group love the games as well. I've had a few players talk to me about this international break and where we sit with it and whether we were going to be playing our game (on Saturday) or not.

"I had a conversation with Barnsley's staff over the weekend and they haven't got their Tuesday night (EFL Trophy) or Saturday game.

"Possibly because of the result as well, I was very much on the side of playing on Monday morning if we could have done!

"I am not sure I am looking forward to the Saturday-Saturday, but the reality of that means we get lots of opportunities to train and I am looking forward to that.

"We've still got one or two lads who we want to continue to help, settle and bed in and understand what we are all about and the standards we set on the training ground.