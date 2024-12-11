Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff fighting it out with three top-six rivals for League One award
Duff's side, who were in EFL Trophy action at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, went unbeaten last month, taking seven points from a possible nine.
Town drew 2-2 at Crawley Town before seeing off London duo Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient to cement their status in the top six.
The Terriers' resounding league form has continued into December and they will be chasing a fifth successive league victory at home to visiting Lincoln City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.
They have not seen their colours lowered in nine league matches, with their last league defeat arriving on October 1. They have won seven of those games.
Vying for the award with Duff are Wycombe Wanderers chief Matt Bloomfield, Stockport County boss Dave Challinor and Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.
The Chairboys' second unbeaten month saw them win all four league matches, scoring 10 goals, including a 5-0 triumph at Stockport to start November.
County responded superbly to win three successive league matches without conceding, including a five-goal blitzing of Bolton.
Parkinson's consistent Wrexham side claimed nine points from four matches to maintain their promotion push to earn the ex-Bradford City and Hull City chief a nomination.
Meanwhile, Harrogate Town midfielder Dean Cornelius has been named on the shortlist for the League Two player of the month accolade for November.
In an impressive month, Cornelius scored a last-gasp winner against Chesterfield and was a driving force for the Sulphurites.
Competing against Cornelius are MK Dons attacking midfielder Alex Gilbey, Colchester United defensive midfielder Jamie McDonnell and AFC Wimbledon striker Matty Stevens.
All EFL award winners will be announced on Friday morning.
