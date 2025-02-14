Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff reveals free agent stance after ex-Barnsley FC player is ruled out of return to former club for derby

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff says that the club have no plans to enter the free agent market after the latest dose of unwelcome injury disruption to bedevil their League One season.

Defender Matty Pearson is the fresh addition to their injury list with the former Barnsley player out for six weeks with a calf issue picked up in training late last week.

Pearson adds to a lengthy absentee count which includes three strikers in Joe Taylor, Rhys Healey and Danny Ward, utility man Mickel Miller, centre-half Nigel Lonwijk and wing-back Ruben Roosken.

Healey is out for the season after cartilage surgery, but initial fears that winter window recruit Roosken (knee) might also be sidelined for the rest of 2024-25 have been allayed. Despite a crowded treatment room again, Duff has confirmed that there will be no free agent recruits.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff during the Sky Bet League One match against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's derby trip to Oakwell, he said: "The squad is big enough.

"We have got a competitive squad. For the team to be in the position we are in with the amount of injuries we have had shows we have got a squad.

"To be honest, we have not even had a conversation about it, but bringing in another player who would be unfit (not match fit) wouldn’t be the answer to where we are at.

"We have enough players and hopefully we can get the ones that are ours to add to what we already have as we are low on (available) numbers.”

Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson, who misses out on a return to former club Barnsley. Picture: Getty.

On Pearson, he confirmed: "Matty is out for six weeks probably. He’s pulled his calf.

"It’s a bit of a strange one to be honest. He trained Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and came in on Friday morning and said he felt his calf was sore. We sent him for a scan and he had a significant tear in his calf.”

This weekend, Duff returns to Barnsley for the first time since his exit to Swansea City in June 2023.