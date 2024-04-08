After a below-par performance in the home loss to Coventry City on Good Friday, when his sloppy display was characterised by a plethora of occasions when he strayed into offside positions, the Dutchman was dropped to the bench for the Easter Monday game at Stoke City.

The loanee returned to the starting line-up against Millwall on Saturday, with Breitenreiter having been enthused by his reaction to being demoted for the previous game.

The German has consistently been at pains to point out that every squad member will be needed between now and the end of the season - regardless of whether they start or are on the bench - and will have a big role to play if Town are to stay out of trouble.

Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg reacts to a missed opportunity during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at John Smith's Stadium last month. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Breitenreiter, whose side chiselled out a dramatic late win versus Millwall to move out of the Championship relegation zone, says that his squad are all starting to realise that and it augurs well.

The Town chief, whose side visit Preston on Tuesday night, said: “It took some weeks, to be honest. When we arrived, it was not like this and we have many individual discussions about substitutions when players went off.

"But now in the last 10 days, we’re clear about things and there’s no discussions with me. We have to work as a team.

"It’s good to feel the players react like Delano. He didn’t play in the last game (v Stoke), but it was necessary as the last home game was not good enough (v Coventry). Also with his body language.

"When I saw him, he was so happy with the win (against Millwall). He didn’t score, but this is the way. Then, you deserve a goal next week."

Speaking of substitutes, the addition of Ollie Turton to the bench on Saturday was also a heartening one on a notable afternoon for the experienced defender who has been out of action for 14 months with a serious knee injury.

Breitenreiter commented: “I didn’t want to surprise people and I couldn’t have known on Thursday (in pre-match press conference). It was a nice surprise.

"There’s no expectation. He’s not ready for 45 minutes or 30 minutes.

"But sometimes, we have many, many players off and injured, it’s important to have professional players on the bench.

"He is absolutely professional and supporting the team and we need his experience - and when is necessary, let him play for five minutes.

"We need all the energy we have and Ollie Turton was so happy when we decided to go with him. It’s really good to see.