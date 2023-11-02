All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Huddersfield Town complete out-of-window signing with addition of ex-Swansea City winger's brother

Huddersfield Town have completed an out-of-window signing, recruiting young winger Donnell Garrick.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT

The 17-year-old has been plucked from non-league outfit Emley following a trial period with the Terriers.

He will initially link up with the club’s under-19 side as he looks to progress towards Darren Moore’s first-team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield’s head of academy recruitment Lee Mellor said: “Donnell has applied himself very well during his trial period with us and has earned this longer opportunity with us.

Most Popular
Huddersfield Town have bolstered their youth ranks. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesHuddersfield Town have bolstered their youth ranks. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town have bolstered their youth ranks. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"He’s clearly got talent, but now the hard work with our coaches begins for him daily.

“We’re always delighted when we can source talented young footballers locally.

"I would like to thank the good people at Emley for their cooperation in allowing Donnell to continue his journey in football with us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Garrick’s older brother Jordon is currently lighting up League One with Forest Green Rovers, who he joined from Swansea City in January.

Emley under-18s coach Steve Stennett said: "During the brief period I've known Donnell, I observed his exceptional professionalism in his interactions with both coaches and fellow teammates.

"Witnessing his effortless glide down the wing was an absolute joy to see. On behalf of myself, Conner, and everyone at Emley, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for his future success at Huddersfield Town."

Related topics:TerriersDarren Moore