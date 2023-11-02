The 17-year-old has been plucked from non-league outfit Emley following a trial period with the Terriers.

He will initially link up with the club’s under-19 side as he looks to progress towards Darren Moore’s first-team.

Huddersfield’s head of academy recruitment Lee Mellor said: “Donnell has applied himself very well during his trial period with us and has earned this longer opportunity with us.

Huddersfield Town have bolstered their youth ranks. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"He’s clearly got talent, but now the hard work with our coaches begins for him daily.

“We’re always delighted when we can source talented young footballers locally.

"I would like to thank the good people at Emley for their cooperation in allowing Donnell to continue his journey in football with us.”

Garrick’s older brother Jordon is currently lighting up League One with Forest Green Rovers, who he joined from Swansea City in January.

Emley under-18s coach Steve Stennett said: "During the brief period I've known Donnell, I observed his exceptional professionalism in his interactions with both coaches and fellow teammates.