Huddersfield Town have loaned forward Bojan Radulovic out for the rest of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, formerly a Brighton & Hove Albion prospect, joined the Terriers in January last year from HJK Helsinki.

He had been prolific in his native Finland but has been unable to replicate his goal-scoring exploits in England.

Since making the move to West Yorkshire, Radulovic has scored twice in 33 appearances.

He will spent the rest of the season in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard, who have an option to make the move permanent.

Huddersfield’s sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “While we saw flashes early on his time with the club of the ability that persuaded us to sign him, we just haven’t been able to find a consistency with Bojan that has allowed him to perform to the level we needed.

“Always trying and working hard, this is a good move for him and an opportunity to recapture his form having been unable to show the best of himself in either the Championship or League One.

“A deal and move that suits all parties, we wish Bojan well with his new side.”

Terriers boss Michael Duff added: “Bojan didn’t get off the best start this summer having missed our pre-season trip to Austria through injury, but he continued to work with us and has been in and out of the side on a number of occasions since.

“A likeable character with the ability to be a good player in the right situation, this is a move that makes sense for all concerned both personally and professionally. I wish him the very best of luck out on loan.”