Huddersfield Town defender misses boat, but former Hull City player makes it into Poland's provisional Euro 2024 squad
Having won the last of his seven caps in 2022 and been part of a side relegated from the Championship for the second time, former Barnsley centre-back Helik was always a long shot to win a call-up but he told The Yorkshire Post this month he had not given up hope.
Helik scored nine goals last season and was one of the Terriers' better players, but English-based defenders Jan Bednarek of Southampton and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior are amongst those preferred.
Grosicki, now 35, left Hull in January 2020 and returned to Polish football from West Bromwich Albion 18 months later.
But the 93-capped player is one of the domestic-based players in the squad after being named as Ekstraklasa player of the season. Grosicki scored 13 goals and made another 14 assists in 34 appearances for Pogon Szczecin.
The 29-man party will be reduced to 26 before the June 7 deadline for final squads to be confirmed.
Poland, who also include Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, are grouped with France, the Netherlands and Austria in the tournament in Germany, which starts on June 14. The top two from the group and the best four of the six third-placed teams progress to the knockouts.
SQUAD: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Marcin Bulka (Nice), Olivier Zych (Puszcza Niepolomice), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna); Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszyński (Empoli), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli); Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK), Michal Skoras (Brugge), Nikola Zalewski (Roma), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli); Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piątek (Basaksehir), Kamil Swiderski (Verona).
