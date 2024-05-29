Huddersfield Town defender misses boat, but former Hull City player makes it into Poland's provisional Euro 2024 squad

As expected, Huddersfield Town centre-back's Michal Helik faint hopes of making Poland's Euro 2024 squad have been dashed but there is a place for former Hull City player Kamil Grosicki in Michal Probierz's provisional squad.

Having won the last of his seven caps in 2022 and been part of a side relegated from the Championship for the second time, former Barnsley centre-back Helik was always a long shot to win a call-up but he told The Yorkshire Post this month he had not given up hope.

Helik scored nine goals last season and was one of the Terriers' better players, but English-based defenders Jan Bednarek of Southampton and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior are amongst those preferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grosicki, now 35, left Hull in January 2020 and returned to Polish football from West Bromwich Albion 18 months later.

But the 93-capped player is one of the domestic-based players in the squad after being named as Ekstraklasa player of the season. Grosicki scored 13 goals and made another 14 assists in 34 appearances for Pogon Szczecin.

The 29-man party will be reduced to 26 before the June 7 deadline for final squads to be confirmed.

Poland, who also include Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, are grouped with France, the Netherlands and Austria in the tournament in Germany, which starts on June 14. The top two from the group and the best four of the six third-placed teams progress to the knockouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALL-UP: Kamil Grosicki of Poland