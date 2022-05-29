Huddersfield Town: Duane Holmes convinced Terriers denied two certain penalties in Wembley defeat

A VAR check after Harry Toffolo went down in the box following a challenge from Nottingham Forest’s Jack Colback yielded no penalty award.

Technology was not even used to check another big spot-kick shout involving Lewis O’Brien and Max Lowe in the last ten minutes.

Holmes, who came on in the second half, said: “We had a meeting with the referees about VAR. We got told not to surround the referee when everything is getting checked. Maybe I am biased, but I believe they were both penalties. It is one of them.”

Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes battles for posession with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson during the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

On whether he and his team-mates received an explanation from Moss regarding the non-penalty awards, he continued: “No, nothing. We had a (previous) meeting with the referees and we got told not to crowd the ref because everything is checked.

“I don’t know how you can check it and get it wrong. We have had a great season but we came here to win. I think there were two decisions that didn’t go our way.

“We defended really well. They normally create a lot of chances. We nullified them. We defended really well and I thought we attacked really well in the second half.

“We probably should have had two penalties and I don’t think I am just being bitter but that’s how football goes.”