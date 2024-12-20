Huddersfield Town friends will help each other through family-free Christmas

Brodie Spencer is facing another Christmas without his family but the Huddersfield Town has a team-mate he can lean on to help him through.

The Northern Ireland defender will be away from his family and training on Christmas Day ahead of a Boxing Day visit from promotion rivals Stockport County.

But his club and international team-mate Callum Marshall, who is also 20 and is on loan from West Ham United, will be in the same boat.

"It's a bit hectic, you've game, recovery, game, it's very busy," said Spencer of Festive football, the warm-up for which is a Friday-night League One game at Cambridge United.

"It's quite hard because your friends and family are out eating what they want, having a drink and stuff and we're obviously not able to do that because we're trying to stay focussed.

"Doing the right things on and off the pitch is quite difficult but it's a sacrifice we need to make as footballers."

Asked what he would miss the most, he said: "Probably spending time with my family. It'll be my second or third Christmas away from home and it's quite difficult at that time but I still have my team-mates around, which makes it quite a bit easier.

"The lads are always dropping each other texts and I live beside Callum so I'm sure me and him will be together on Christmas. I've got my girlfriend there so that makes it quite a bit easier as well."

SACRIFICES: Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer

And the bonds off the field can pay dividends on it, as shown last Saturday at Lincoln City. Spencer had already scored his first goal in senior football when he set Marshall up for Huddersfield’s equaliser in a 2-2 draw.