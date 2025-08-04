Huddersfield Town hand new contract to survivor of the Lee Grant revolution

New Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant may have signed 12 players already in this transfer window but one of those he inherited has impressed enough to earn a new contract.

Although Ruben Roosken only joined in January as a wing-back for Michael Duff, he has impressed Grant enough as a winger to be handed a new contract which extends his stay by a further year.

The 25-year-old Dutchman's new deal runs until 2028.

“We’re really pleased to have Ruben extend his contract with the club," said Grant. "He’s a talented individual who has brought good energy to the group, and I’ve really enjoyed working together and getting to know him across the course of pre-season.

“As the weekend showed, Ruben has a lot to offer us and the potential to get better, which should now be his focus having committed his future to the club. We’re committed as a coaching staff to helping Ruben arrive at his full potential.

“While we’re pleased with the incomings we’ve seen this summer, it’s equally important to us to not only retain the talent we want to, but have them bought into our vision. We know the strength of the group and quality in depth we’re creating, and Ruben is a big part of that picture for us.”

For his part, Roosken said: “I feel really settled and at home at the club, and I can see the direction and ambition of everyone here this summer, and that’s a journey I want to be part of. Helping the team and sharing good times with our fans like we did at the weekend is all I want, and that’s our shared goal this season.

“Even though I have only been a Huddersfield Town player since January, this club means a lot to me and I wouldn’t want to play my football anywhere else right now. I’m glad this contract has been agreed early, with what I hope is going to be a really exciting season ahead for us all.”