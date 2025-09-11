Huddersfield Town handed pre-Bradford City derby boost after 'model professional' signs contract extension

HUDDERSFIELD Town have been handed an eve-of-derby boost following the news that senior goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed a contract extension with the League One club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls, 32, who joined the club in the summer of 2021 from MK Dons, is now contracted until 2028. His previous deal was due to run out next summer.

The Huyton-born keeper, who was named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year in the 2021-22 when Town reached the play-off final, has made 143 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On agreeing fresh terms, Nicholls, who is currently deputising in the league for suspended first-choice keeper Owen Goodman – and will be between the posts in Saturday’s game at Bradford City - said: "I’m really happy to have extended my contract here, and it’s no secret how much this club means to me and my family.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed a contract extension with the League One club. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"I’ve loved my time at Town, I want to see us pushing to be back where we belong and I want to be part of that effort in any way I can.

"My job is to knuckle down, continue working hard and training as best as I possibly can each and every day, driving standards on and off the pitch.

"Whether I am playing or not, my commitment isn’t in question, and I’ll either do enough to earn a place in the team or make the other goalkeepers around me better by pushing them to be at their best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to the professionalism of Nicholls, whose game time in 2025-26 had been restricted to cup games before Goodman’s dismissal at Barnsley at the end of last month, boss Lee Grant added: "Lee has again proven himself to be a model professional this summer, and we haven’t hesitated in offering him a new contract with the club as a result.

ELATION: Huddersfield Town players celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Leicester City with hero Lee Nicholls in the middle. (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"A talented goalkeeper and leader in the dressing room, his experience, drive and competitive nature are all assets to the group.

"At his best, there is no doubting Lee’s ability and what he brings to a team.