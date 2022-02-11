Huddersfield Town have Pipa back for Championship visit of Sheffield United

When you play on a Wednesday evening, the weekend kick-off time you least want is 12.30pm on a Saturday, but at least both teams will be in the same boat at the John Smith's Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield are also fortunate they have no fresh injuries to deal with from their 0-0 draw at Preston North End, and they should also have a key player back.

AVAILABLE: Right-back Pipa sat out the game against Preston North End

"Every player that was involved the other day is available," confirmed Corberan.

"(Pipa) completed training yesterday (Thursday) and trained today too so he's going to be available."

RIght-back Pipa had a slight setback in his third game (and second start) after a pelvic operation and missed the trip to Deepdale.

Although the preparation time is far from ideal for his players, Corberan can at least take comfort from the fact the Blades are in the same boat.

"Both teams arrive with the same number of hours between the game and that's a factor that for me balances the physical possibilities of the game," he said. "Sometimes it can make a difference, sometimes not.

"In football it's always nice to face opponents in the same conditions.

"The second points is they are a very physical and technical team, in some ways similar to Preston. They are both teams with good physical conditions but technically they have god levels of players too - that's why they (Sheffield United) were in the Premier League for the last two seasons.