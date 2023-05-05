Huddersfield Town Football Club had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday night.

Some 45 miles west of the John Smith’s Stadium where Terriers fans were serenading Neil Warnock after he saved the men’s team from relegation from the Championship, Town’s women’s team also had cause to cheer at the Eco Power Stadium in Doncaster.

For Town’s women’s team who ply their trade in the FA Women’s National League Premier, defeated Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers Belles 1-0 in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Cup final in front of a crowd of more than 500 spectators.

Britt Sanderson scored the only goal in the 68th minute, powering a close-range header beyond Belles goalkeeper Ellie Sharpe.

Town finished sixth in the National League Premier Division this season – behind local rivals Brighouse Town – so a cup triumph rounds off the season nicely.

For the Belles it was their first cup final appearance since 2010 when they were a Women’s Super League club, and a fixture that pitted them against a side from the division above.

Despite the defeat in what was a tight game, the run to the cup final caps a strong season for Nick Buxton’s Belles, who with one game left to play are set to finish second in Division One Midlands, albeit missing out on automatic promotion.

That final game is on Sunday against Peterborough at Moorends Miners Welfare (2pm).

Huddersfield Town Women with the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Cup trophy won at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

In the northern division – also the fourth tier – Barnsley can finish third if they get a point against Newcastle United who they welcome to Wombwell Recreation Ground (2pm).