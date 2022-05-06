Huddersfield Town hope Lewis O'Brien's hip injury is just a one-match problem as they prepare for Championship play-offs

In terms of the team as a whole, all Saturday's game at home to Bristol City will decide is whether their play-off semi-final first leg is on Friday away to the team finishing sixth, or a day later at the club who end the weekend in fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it is no surprise Corberan is taking a cautious approach to who plays in it. Danny Ward, Danel Sinani and Levi Colwill will be assessed after Friday's training and despite what Corberan felt was his best Terriers performance from the bench last week, he has ruled out the idea of Chelsea loanee Tono Anjorin starting.

HIP PROBLEM: But Huddersfield Town are not to concerned about Lewis O'Brien

"O'Brien is not going to be involved because he has a small problem in his hip," confirmed Corberan. "It's not a big problem but we've decided he can't perform this weekend, so let's see how he progresses.

"We'll see how Danny Ward and Sinani are feeling after training, how Colwill is feeling too because he couldn't do a normal week of training.

"We'll see who's available and for how many minutes to choose our first XI and our squad."

Pushed further on whether O'Brien will be able to feature in the play-offs, Corberan said: "This is what I want but I cannot guarantee any situation. I can only tell you he has been excellent managing the pain during the season.

"He's now going to have medical treatment that won't allow him to compete (on Saturday)."

Playmaker Anjorin scored his first Huddersfield goal from the penalty spot in the win over Coventry City.

"I don't think he can play 90 minutes so (his involvement) will depend on how many players can or need to be sub because I don't feel now all the players can play 90 minutes," said Corberan. "I need to make a good mix of possibilities to use the players in the best way they can impact the game and at the same time they can compete.

"Every week we have a (clear) week in front of us helps him to reach a better fitness level."

Josh Koroma is available, and Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson continue to work to try to be involved in the play-off games. The final, should Huddersfield make it, is on May 29.

"Sorba Thomas is not training with the group yet, he's working with the medical staff, and we don't know what is going to happen but I knew he wouldn't play any of the minutes until the end of the (regular) season," said the coach. "We'll see what happens in the next weeks, if we have the possibility to extend his season. I don't know how he's going to react, it's the same situation as Matty Pearson.

"I need to see how many players are going to be able to play the game.